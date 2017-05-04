FHS Class of 1967 sets reunion
The Farwell High School Class of 1967 is pleased to announce a celebration reunion on the anniversary of our 50th Year Graduation. Classmates, those who attended Farwell Area Schools with this class, and their guests will gather on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. social hour with a picnic buffet served at 6:00 p.m. at Eagle Glen Golf Course, Farwell, Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Farwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|George
|5
|missing in farwell (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|curtain
|1
|Cops and swat racing down 10 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC