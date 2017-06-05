Donald S. Allan
Donald S. Allan, of Evart, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2017, at Country Care Assisted Living of Farwell, Michigan. He was 91 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Danny Blodgett (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|George
|5
|missing in farwell (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|curtain
|1
|Cops and swat racing down 10 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC