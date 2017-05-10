Busy holiday weekend on tap

Busy holiday weekend on tap

Thursday Read more: Clare County Review

Memorial Day ceremonies are planned in each of the three Clare County communities this weekend to celebrate Memorial Day with parades planned in Clare and Farwell and ceremonies there and also in Harrison. A special Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the newly opened Veterans Freedom Park in Harrison beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29. Guest speaker at the special program will be State of Michigan - VFW POW/MIA Director Jim Ferandez.

