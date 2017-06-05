5k race earns $295

5k race earns $295

Thursday May 18 Read more: Clare County Review

On April 15th, 2017 the Clare Area Jaycees hosted their 2nd Annual Health Habits 5k as a kick off to the 13th Annual Paula Pirnstill Health and Safety Fair in Farwell, MI. Established in 2016 as a signature event for the Clare Area Jaycees, the Healthy Habits 5k was started to promote the existing resources and organizations in the Clare County area that are encouraging the community to be healthier.

