$10K awarded to Garfield Township
The trailhead will be located in Lake along the Pere Marquette State Trail, eight miles west of Farwell and 13 miles east of Evart along US-10. Barrier-free amenities will include paved parking, sheltered picnic area, benches, restroom, drinking fountain, pedestal shower and bike fixit station.
Farwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|George
|5
|missing in farwell (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|curtain
|1
|Cops and swat racing down 10 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Citizen
|1
