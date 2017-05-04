Honda, Envoy crash - Lake man airlifted to hospital
A Lake man's condition is unknown after his Honda was hit by a GMC Envoy who turned left in front of him last Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff's Department, around 1:22 p.m. April 24th, Daniel Johnson, 65, of Lake was eastbound on his 2003 Honda motorcycle on Maple Grove Road west of Farwell in Surrey Township when a westbound 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Brian Boyer, 40, of Farwell made a left turn onto a power line two track and collided with the motorcycle and rider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Farwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|George
|5
|missing in farwell (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|curtain
|1
|Cops and swat racing down 10 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC