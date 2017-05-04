Honda, Envoy crash - Lake man airlifted to hospital

A Lake man's condition is unknown after his Honda was hit by a GMC Envoy who turned left in front of him last Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff's Department, around 1:22 p.m. April 24th, Daniel Johnson, 65, of Lake was eastbound on his 2003 Honda motorcycle on Maple Grove Road west of Farwell in Surrey Township when a westbound 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Brian Boyer, 40, of Farwell made a left turn onto a power line two track and collided with the motorcycle and rider.

