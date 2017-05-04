Honda, Envoy crash - Lake man airlift...

Honda, Envoy crash - Lake man airlifted to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Clare County Review

A Lake man's condition is unknown after his Honda was hit by a GMC Envoy who turned left in front of him last Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff's Department, around 1:22 p.m. April 24th, Daniel Johnson, 65, of Lake was eastbound on his 2003 Honda motorcycle on Maple Grove Road west of Farwell in Surrey Township when a westbound 2006 GMC Envoy driven by Brian Boyer, 40, of Farwell made a left turn onto a power line two track and collided with the motorcycle and rider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farwell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10) Jan '17 Resident of Clare... 3
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec '16 Nmurs 54
Danny Blodgett Nov '16 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Me 1
Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15) Jul '16 George 5
missing in farwell (Apr '16) Apr '16 curtain 1
Cops and swat racing down 10 (Dec '15) Dec '15 Citizen 1
See all Farwell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farwell Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Clare County was issued at May 06 at 2:55PM EDT

Farwell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farwell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Farwell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,746 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC