Truck driver called a hero for avoiding direct hit with school bus

Wednesday Mar 15

The father of three from risked his own safety as he tried to avoid a direct hit with a school bus in Michigan earlier this week. "Thought of it for a split second - just, if I have to, I'll roll the truck before I hit that bus," said Ben Fiorenza, who works for Northern Logistics.

