Seiter calls two students, semi drive...

Seiter calls two students, semi driver "heroes"

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Clare County Review

It was an emotional moment for Farwell Superintendent Carl Seiter as he introduced two students he called "heroes" for their actions after the March 13 school bus collision with a semi at the intersection of Cedar and M-115 early that morning. Seiter said, "March 13 was a day that will live with me forever.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farwell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10) Jan '17 Resident of Clare... 3
Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12) Dec '16 Nmurs 54
Danny Blodgett Nov '16 Please help 1
News Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du... Oct '16 The Me 1
Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15) Jul '16 George 5
News Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09) Jul '16 Keith 5
missing in farwell (Apr '16) Apr '16 curtain 1
See all Farwell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farwell Forum Now

Farwell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farwell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Farwell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,659 • Total comments across all topics: 280,146,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC