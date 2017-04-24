Project continues despite Walmart

Thursday Mar 30

Walmart may have decided not to build its supercenter in Clare, but that isn't stopping Clare Northern Group from getting their Colonville Road property ready for other commercial development. CNG, owned by the trio of Ron Kunse, Steve Stark and Tom Kunse, plans to have the infrastructure in place and an access road complete sometime next year.

