Stabbing suspect attempts to run, caught by K-9 unit

Monday Feb 20

The Clare County Sheriff's Department was called in after 21-year-old Brandon Hamilton, of Farwell, was brought to the Clare Hospital emergency room with multiple stab wounds. Investigators learned he was stabbed after getting into a fight with a 26-year-old Farwell man near Corning Street and Coker Drive in Farwell.

