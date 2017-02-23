K-9 unit catches Miller after stabbing
A 26-year-old Farwell man, Tylor Miller, is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed another Farwell man early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff John Wilson, Central Dispatch was notified February 19 around 12:37 a.m. by personnel at MidMichigan Medical Center - Clare Emergency Room that a man, Hamilton, had come in with "multiple apparent stab wounds."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Farwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|George
|5
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
|missing in farwell (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|curtain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC