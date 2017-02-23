K-9 unit catches Miller after stabbing

A 26-year-old Farwell man, Tylor Miller, is behind bars after he allegedly stabbed another Farwell man early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Clare County Sheriff John Wilson, Central Dispatch was notified February 19 around 12:37 a.m. by personnel at MidMichigan Medical Center - Clare Emergency Room that a man, Hamilton, had come in with "multiple apparent stab wounds."

