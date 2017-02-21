Dinner helps Eberhart family

Dinner helps Eberhart family

Thursday Feb 2

The Knights of Columbus for the first time ever, sold out of 225 pounds of fish at their fish fry last Friday night. The K of C held a special fundraiser and raised over $1,000 for Clare Firefighter Sam Eberhart and his family.

