Tax prep volunteers needed
Starting on Jan. 23, 2017, potential customers can call 2-1-1 to determine eligibility for free tax preparation and make an appointment at Mid Michigan Community Action Agency's Farwell office located at 1574 E Washington Road and Gladwin office located at 1302 Chatterton St. To meet the high demand for appointments during the 2017 tax season, it is crucial that MMCAA expands the current team of volunteers. No previous tax preparation experience is needed but interested individuals must complete the three-day training sessions being on Jan. 17-19, 2017 at the MMCAA Farwell office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Farwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec 13
|Nmurs
|54
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|George
|5
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
|missing in farwell (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|curtain
|1
|Cops and swat racing down 10 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC