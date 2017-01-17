Kiwanis donates to band
Farwell Band Director Paul Shimmons, with students Kelsey and Montana Shimmons were presented with a $200 donation from the Clare Kiwanis. The money will go to support the growing program at Farwell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|clare county det. micheal cooney crooked or not (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Resident of Clare...
|3
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|George
|5
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
|missing in farwell (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|curtain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC