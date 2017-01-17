James "Jim" William Green
James "Jim" William Green, age 75 of Farwell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2016 at the Medilodge Nursing Center in Clare. Jim was born the son of Gerald and Ann Green in Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Nmurs
|54
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov '16
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|George
|5
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
|missing in farwell (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|curtain
|1
|Cops and swat racing down 10 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC