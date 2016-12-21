Christmas in Clare Co.
Clare Christmas Festival this weekend The holidays begin this weekend in Clare when Ponderosa will host "Breakfast with Santa" at 9 a.m. Saturday. More fun is planned all day long with the annual Christmas Festival presented by the Clare Area Jaycees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Farwell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheriff's Department Disgusts Me!!! (Aug '12)
|Dec 13
|Nmurs
|54
|Danny Blodgett
|Nov 29
|Please help
|1
|Shopping center owner says Valu Land closing du...
|Oct '16
|The Me
|1
|Review: Main Street Cable & Satellite (Aug '15)
|Jul '16
|George
|5
|Michigan Star Clipper Dinner train makes last run (Jan '09)
|Jul '16
|Keith
|5
|missing in farwell (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|curtain
|1
|Cops and swat racing down 10 (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farwell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC