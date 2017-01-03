Buckhorn Saloon has new owners
Bob Damic and Denise Stoddard are just getting settled in at their new business. Just a month ago they purchased the historic Buckhorn Saloon at 10092 Cadillac Drive, located 12.6 miles northwest of Farwell and 17.7 miles northwest of Clare on M-115 - or just 12.3 miles south and a little east of Marion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
