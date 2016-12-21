Bowlers raise $500 for Toys for Tots

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Clare County Review

John Gross, sponsor of the event, is pictured presenting a $500 check to Jan & LuCinda Clare County's TFT coordinator.

