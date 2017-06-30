Residents named to Dean's List
Residents named to the Dean's List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2017 semester include John Wood, of Cumberland, and Lucia Butler, Jacob Miller and Benjamin Wade, of Farmville. In order to achieve Dean's List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
