New restaurant could hire 20

Monday Jul 3

A gourmet pizza restaurant is set to open in the location of the former Quiznos in the Sunchase Farmville Shoppes at 237 Sunchase Blvd. between the end of July and the beginning of August. The restaurant's manager, Lynn Ballance, said the restaurant would hire approximately 15-20 people.

