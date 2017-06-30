Focusing on servant leadership

Focusing on servant leadership

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Farmville Herald

Twenty-six high school students and nine counselors got to learn anew what it means to be a servant leader recently at Hampden-Sydney College . Through listening to speakers, sharpening new skills - such as public speaking through workshops - and even undertaking a daunting 50-foot high ropes course and a community service project, the students got involved with the six-day Shelton Leadership Challenge at H-SC for the third summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors (Sep '11) May '17 Jasper 2
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) May '17 Musikologist 18
today only! May '17 bulk 1
Playing without facebook (Dec '16) Dec '16 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16) Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,574 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC