Focusing on servant leadership

Twenty-six high school students and nine counselors got to learn anew what it means to be a servant leader recently at Hampden-Sydney College . Through listening to speakers, sharpening new skills - such as public speaking through workshops - and even undertaking a daunting 50-foot high ropes course and a community service project, the students got involved with the six-day Shelton Leadership Challenge at H-SC for the third summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.