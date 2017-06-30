Fireworks draw enormous crowd

Hundreds came out to the Farmville Regional Airport to take part in the Fireworks After Dark Independence Day Celebration on Monday. The 15th annual event included performances by musicians, food vendors, a rock climbing wall, bounce houses and fireworks.

