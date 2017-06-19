Farmville man arrested after high-speed chase
A Farmville man is under arrest after slamming his vehicle into three police cruisers during a lengthy, high-speed chase Friday night in Halifax County. The suspect, Stephen Lovelock of Farmville, has an extensive criminal record, according to on-line court reports in Prince Edward County, and now he faces multiple additional charges that include two counts of attempting to maliciously wound police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Neighbors (Sep '11)
|May '17
|Jasper
|2
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|18
|today only!
|May '17
|bulk
|1
|Playing without facebook
|Dec '16
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC