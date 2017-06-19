Farmville man arrested after high-spe...

Farmville man arrested after high-speed chase

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: SoVaNow.com

A Farmville man is under arrest after slamming his vehicle into three police cruisers during a lengthy, high-speed chase Friday night in Halifax County. The suspect, Stephen Lovelock of Farmville, has an extensive criminal record, according to on-line court reports in Prince Edward County, and now he faces multiple additional charges that include two counts of attempting to maliciously wound police officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors (Sep '11) May '17 Jasper 2
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) May '17 Musikologist 18
today only! May '17 bulk 1
Playing without facebook Dec '16 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16) Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,182 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC