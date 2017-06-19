Farmville man arrested after high-speed chase

A Farmville man is under arrest after slamming his vehicle into three police cruisers during a lengthy, high-speed chase Friday night in Halifax County. The suspect, Stephen Lovelock of Farmville, has an extensive criminal record, according to on-line court reports in Prince Edward County, and now he faces multiple additional charges that include two counts of attempting to maliciously wound police officers.

