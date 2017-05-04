Weather modifies evening event for festival
The 39th annual Heart of Virginia Festival is set for Saturday rain or shine - though the evening activities at Riverside Park in downtown Farmville have been modified because of rain. "The event will still be at Riverside Park, but we will be using the parking lot instead of the grass," said Sam Bowles, chair of the festival.
