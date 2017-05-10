Serendipity club meets

The Serendipity Club met at the Farmville Presbyterian Church on April 13. According to a Serendipity Club press release, the program was given by Nancy Haga, who talked about the people who have lived for a short time in her basement. Haga, right, holds a basket made in Africa by the mother of Yared Fabusa, who graduated from Longwood University, Serendipity Club officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.