Serendipity club meets
The Serendipity Club met at the Farmville Presbyterian Church on April 13. According to a Serendipity Club press release, the program was given by Nancy Haga, who talked about the people who have lived for a short time in her basement. Haga, right, holds a basket made in Africa by the mother of Yared Fabusa, who graduated from Longwood University, Serendipity Club officials said.
