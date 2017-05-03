Police release photos from bank robbery, suspect sought

The Farmville Police Department is seeking information from anyone who may have seen a bluish-grey 2016 Nissan Sentra in the area of South Main Street or Milnwood Road on Wednesday morning to call police that's suspected to be in connection with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:18 a.m. Wednesday at the Citizens Bank & Trust on South Main Street in Farmville. Police are also searching for a male, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with black curly hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.