Partnership celebrates five years

With a celebratory toast Thursday - one that included business owners, community leaders and supporters of downtown Farmville - the Farmville Downtown Partnership acknowledged five years of success at the Virginia Tasting Cellar, noting its accomplishments and future endeavors. "We're happy to have you gathered here with us as our finest supporters and champions," said FDP President Sheri McGuire, who also works as the director of the Longwood Small Business Development Center.

