Partnership celebrates five years

Partnership celebrates five years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Farmville Herald

With a celebratory toast Thursday - one that included business owners, community leaders and supporters of downtown Farmville - the Farmville Downtown Partnership acknowledged five years of success at the Virginia Tasting Cellar, noting its accomplishments and future endeavors. "We're happy to have you gathered here with us as our finest supporters and champions," said FDP President Sheri McGuire, who also works as the director of the Longwood Small Business Development Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
today only! May 1 bulk 1
Playing without facebook Dec '16 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16) Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
News VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Robert Leo Vaughan 1
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 17
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,075 • Total comments across all topics: 280,751,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC