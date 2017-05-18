New position could pay $94K
Once selected, the assistant town manager for the Town of Farmville could make up to $94,000 annually, according to a town-issued notice seeking applications for the new position. The notice, posted on the town's website, cites the hiring range for the position is between $90,680-$94,000.
