New position could pay $94K

New position could pay $94K

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Farmville Herald

Once selected, the assistant town manager for the Town of Farmville could make up to $94,000 annually, according to a town-issued notice seeking applications for the new position. The notice, posted on the town's website, cites the hiring range for the position is between $90,680-$94,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors (Sep '11) 12 hr Jasper 2
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) May 16 Musikologist 18
today only! May 1 bulk 1
Playing without facebook Dec '16 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16) Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,802 • Total comments across all topics: 281,165,868

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC