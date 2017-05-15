New LCVA recognizes supporters
The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts held its 2017 Community Achievement in the Arts Awards ceremony April 29 during which members and organizations in the community were recognized for their efforts in advancing the arts in Farmville and across the Heart of Virginia.
