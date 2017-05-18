New Inaugural scholarships awarded
Two high school students with direct lineage to men and women affected by the public-school closings in Prince Edward County have received first-of-their-kind scholarships from the Moton Museum's Moton Family Challenge Scholarship Committee, according to a press release from the museum. Jasmine Senae Woody, of Richmond, received one of the two scholarships.
