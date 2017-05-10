New Habitat home dedicated

New Habitat home dedicated

Another Farmville Area Habitat for Humanity project for a mother and her two children in Dillwyn came to a close Saturday when the organization held a dedication for the home. Marquita Scott said she and her children, Sakia White, 15, and Xavier Crenshaw, 13, moved into the home Monday after being involved in the Habitat process roughly two and a half years.

