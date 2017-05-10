New First mural completed

New First mural completed

The Student Artist Mural Project's inaugural painting - designed by selected Prince Edward County Middle School eighth-grade artist Audrey Magill - was painted on the exterior wall of j fergeson gallery in downtown Farmville over the weekend. Magill said having her artwork on the gallery's wall made her feel great.

