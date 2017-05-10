New First mural completed
The Student Artist Mural Project's inaugural painting - designed by selected Prince Edward County Middle School eighth-grade artist Audrey Magill - was painted on the exterior wall of j fergeson gallery in downtown Farmville over the weekend. Magill said having her artwork on the gallery's wall made her feel great.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|today only!
|May 1
|bulk
|1
|Playing without facebook
|Dec '16
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC