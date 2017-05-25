New Budget includes $519K surplus
The Farmville Town Council's proposed $30 million fiscal year 2017-18 operating budget includes a $519,000 surplus - the largest the town has ever seen, according to Mayor David E. Whitus. Regarding the budget surplus, town spokeswoman Kate Pickett Eggleston said "this does not include our cash on hand at the end of the year," implying the surplus could potentially increase.
|Neighbors (Sep '11)
|May 20
|Jasper
|2
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|18
|today only!
|May 1
|bulk
|1
|Playing without facebook
|Dec '16
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
