New Budget includes $519K surplus

The Farmville Town Council's proposed $30 million fiscal year 2017-18 operating budget includes a $519,000 surplus - the largest the town has ever seen, according to Mayor David E. Whitus. Regarding the budget surplus, town spokeswoman Kate Pickett Eggleston said "this does not include our cash on hand at the end of the year," implying the surplus could potentially increase.

