Fire causes water damage

8 hrs ago

Crews from Farmville, Hampden-Sydney, Rice and Prospect fire departments responded to a reported kitchen fire Wednesday night at Sunchase Apartments on Sunchase Boulevard off of East Third Street. Calls alerting the departments to the incident, according to Dean Farmer, acting chief of the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department, took place around 9:30 p.m. Dean said responders were on scene six minutes later.

