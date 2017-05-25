Fairfax Girl Scout Earns Pin

McCracken, 18, held a stress management workshop for 30 teenagers last year in the very room in which she received a new pin for her sash from Girl Scout Troop 4288 leader Andrea Loewenwarter on Sunday, May 21. According to the Girl Scouts Nation's Capital council roster, Greater Washington boasts 59,425 Girl Scouts in grades K-12. Officials say more than 5,500 senior and ambassador Girl Scouts are eligible for scouting's top achievement - the Gold Award - which few obtain due to an arduous seven-step process to meet strict guidelines of the GSCNC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.