Fairfax Girl Scout Earns Pin

Fairfax Girl Scout Earns Pin

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Alexandria Gazette-Packet

McCracken, 18, held a stress management workshop for 30 teenagers last year in the very room in which she received a new pin for her sash from Girl Scout Troop 4288 leader Andrea Loewenwarter on Sunday, May 21. According to the Girl Scouts Nation's Capital council roster, Greater Washington boasts 59,425 Girl Scouts in grades K-12. Officials say more than 5,500 senior and ambassador Girl Scouts are eligible for scouting's top achievement - the Gold Award - which few obtain due to an arduous seven-step process to meet strict guidelines of the GSCNC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors (Sep '11) May 20 Jasper 2
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) May 16 Musikologist 18
today only! May 1 bulk 1
Playing without facebook Dec '16 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16) Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,274,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC