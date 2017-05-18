Emert, Minix promoted at Benchmark
Benchmark Community Bank recently announced the promotions of six veteran members of its firm to compose the executive and senior management team guiding the bank's future. According to a bank release, included among the new team are Prince Edward County residents LeAnne R. Emert, of Prospect, and Lee Minix, of Farmville.
