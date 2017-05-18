Emert, Minix promoted at Benchmark

Emert, Minix promoted at Benchmark

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Farmville Herald

Benchmark Community Bank recently announced the promotions of six veteran members of its firm to compose the executive and senior management team guiding the bank's future. According to a bank release, included among the new team are Prince Edward County residents LeAnne R. Emert, of Prospect, and Lee Minix, of Farmville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) Tue Musikologist 18
today only! May 1 bulk 1
Playing without facebook Dec '16 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16) Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
News VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Robert Leo Vaughan 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,067 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC