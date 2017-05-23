Dinner unites faith groups

Dinner unites faith groups

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Farmville Herald

More than two dozen people gathered together to share a meal and better understand various faiths Saturday evening in Farmville. Kenny Albert, who owns the emporium, prepared a multi-course meal of rice and beans, a fruit and vegetable salad, chips and hummus and stuffed pita bread among other foods while Farmville residents representing Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism and those exploring different faiths engaged in conversation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Neighbors (Sep '11) May 20 Jasper 2
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) May 16 Musikologist 18
today only! May 1 bulk 1
Playing without facebook Dec '16 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16) Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC