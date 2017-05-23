Dinner unites faith groups

More than two dozen people gathered together to share a meal and better understand various faiths Saturday evening in Farmville. Kenny Albert, who owns the emporium, prepared a multi-course meal of rice and beans, a fruit and vegetable salad, chips and hummus and stuffed pita bread among other foods while Farmville residents representing Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism and those exploring different faiths engaged in conversation.

