Council will hire assistant town manager

The announcement to advertise the position, which is included in the town's proposed fiscal year 2017-18 operating budget, came Wednesday during council's regularly scheduled meeting. "Mr. Mayor, also in that budget is a new position that's being created," Ward E Councilman and Finance Committee Chairman J.J. "Jamie" Davis said, "out of recommendation from council, and that will be an assistant town manager's position and we request that council go ahead and make a motion to a advertise for that position."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.