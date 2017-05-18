Council will hire assistant town manager
The announcement to advertise the position, which is included in the town's proposed fiscal year 2017-18 operating budget, came Wednesday during council's regularly scheduled meeting. "Mr. Mayor, also in that budget is a new position that's being created," Ward E Councilman and Finance Committee Chairman J.J. "Jamie" Davis said, "out of recommendation from council, and that will be an assistant town manager's position and we request that council go ahead and make a motion to a advertise for that position."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|18
|today only!
|May 1
|bulk
|1
|Playing without facebook
|Dec '16
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC