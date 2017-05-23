Citizens Police Academy graduates fourth class
The fourth Farmville Police Department's Citizens Police Academy class graduated April 27. According to a Farmville Police Department press release, 20 citizens participated in the academy. "Academy sessions provided information on topics, including hiring and training, uniform operations, special operations, traffic enforcement and radar, criminal law, investigations, forensics, and courtroom testimony," officials said in the release.
