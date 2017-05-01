Blanton pleads guilty

Blanton pleads guilty

A 23-year-old Farmville man pled guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to 10 years with eight years and nine months suspended, resulting in an active sentence of 15-months in jail. According to the online circuit court records, Anthony Antwan Blanton was not prosecuted on a charge of carnal knowledge of a 13-14 year old without force.

