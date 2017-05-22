Art is at the heart

Farmville is in the midst of a renaissance of the visual arts as evidenced by the latest mural students painted on the side of the j fergeson gallery downtown. There's much more evidence than just this single work - which stems from a Farmville Downtown Partnership-sponsored SOUP event spearheaded by Prince Edward County eighth-grade teacher Carley Fetty - to support my argument.

