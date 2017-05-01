William and Mary President will retire in 2018
The university that Thomas Jefferson created will get a new leader next year, and that's also true for the Williamsburg school where Jefferson was a student. Taylor Reveley will step down as the President of the College of William and Mary around June 2018.
