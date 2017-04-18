UVA batters pound Longwood 13-2, clai...

UVA batters pound Longwood 13-2, claim 30th win of a 17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

The University of Virginia baseball program notched its 30th win of 2017 Tuesday evening at the expense of the Longwood Lancers. The Cavaliers defeated their non-ACC foe from Farmville, 13-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Playing without facebook Dec '16 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16) Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
News VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Robert Leo Vaughan 1
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 17
lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend (Aug '16) Aug '16 jp hangman 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,395,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC