Rep. Garrett introduces resolution to honor Virginia civil rights figure

Thursday Apr 6

Johns is known for her actions as a student at the former Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, when she organized a school walk-out group that protested in favor of a new school in 1951. Fifth Congressional District Rep. Tom Garrett introduced a bill Monday to proclaim April 23 "Barbara Johns Day" to commemorate a Virginian involved with the Civil Rights Movement.

