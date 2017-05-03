Remembering Barbara Johns

Monday Apr 10

Johns is known for her actions as a student at the former Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, when she organized a school walk-out group that protested in favor of a new school in 1951. Rep. Tom Garrett proposed last week to declare April 23 "Barbara Johns Day," in honor of the Virginian and her contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.

