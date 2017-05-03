Remembering Barbara Johns
Johns is known for her actions as a student at the former Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, when she organized a school walk-out group that protested in favor of a new school in 1951. Rep. Tom Garrett proposed last week to declare April 23 "Barbara Johns Day," in honor of the Virginian and her contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cavalier Daily.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|today only!
|May 1
|bulk
|1
|Playing without facebook
|Dec '16
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC