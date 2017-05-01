Rancor overtakes wrongful death lawsuit

Rancor overtakes wrongful death lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: SoVaNow.com

A wrongful death lawsuit arising from a fatal 2012 apartment fire is in limbo as lawyers for both sides wrangle over courtroom tactics: The judge in the case has taken the unusual step of issuing a show cause order against the plaintiff's Halifax attorney to compel his court appearance this week after he did not show up for a scheduled trial last week. The case, Miller v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
today only! 6 hr bulk 1
Playing without facebook Dec '16 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine (Oct '16) Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
News VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Robert Leo Vaughan 1
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 17
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,033 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC