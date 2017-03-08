Renovation of Hotel Weyanoke in Farmville to receive grant incentive
The renovation and expansion of the Hotel Weyanoke in Farmville will receive a state incentive grant to help finance the project. The $12.2 million investment in the hotel is expected to create 76 new jobs, according to Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
