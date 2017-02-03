You're banning what America's made of' - 70 people attend second rally
Longwood University students and some faculty members joined members of the Farmville community Friday and Saturday in two separate rallies showing their disdain for President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning those traveling to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim nations. While the Friday rally centered on solidarity, support and reassurance, according to event organizers, Saturday's more directly addressed Trump's order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmville Herald.
Add your comments below
Farmville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Playing without facebook
|Dec '16
|smay1957
|1
|Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|Traveler
|5
|Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte...
|Oct '16
|Kaine Temperment
|1
|Employees NO TO Kaine
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
|VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba...
|Oct '16
|Robert Leo Vaughan
|1
|Farmville Music Thread (May '12)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|17
|lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend
|Aug '16
|jp hangman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Farmville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC