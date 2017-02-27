Virginia state building renamed for c...

Virginia state building renamed for civil rights activist

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A state government building that once served as headquarters of the "Massive Resistance" campaign against racial integration of Virginia's public schools was renamed Thursday in honor of Barbara Johns, a student activist who played an important and often overlooked role in the civil rights movement. Johns was only 16 when she led a student protest that would one day become part of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1954 landmark decision in Brown v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Playing without facebook Dec '16 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
News VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... Oct '16 Robert Leo Vaughan 1
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 17
lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend (Aug '16) Aug '16 jp hangman 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC