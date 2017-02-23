Virginia dedicates state office building in honor of civil rights pioneer

Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Thursday renamed the 9th Street office building as the Barbara Johns Building, in honor of the woman from Farmville who in 1951, as a 16-year-old, led a strike at her school to protest the separate and unequal facilities for African American students. The building was formerly the Hotel Richmond, and the Byrd Machine of former Gov. Harry Byrd plotted parts of the massive resistance movement from rooms inside.

