Virginia dedicates state office build...

Virginia dedicates state office building in honor of civil rights pioneer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: The Washington Post

Gov. Terry McAuliffe on Thursday renamed the 9th Street office building as the Barbara Johns Building, in honor of the woman from Farmville who in 1951, as a 16-year-old, led a strike at her school to protest the separate and unequal facilities for African American students. The building was formerly the Hotel Richmond, and the Byrd Machine of former Gov. Harry Byrd plotted parts of the massive resistance movement from rooms inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Farmville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Playing without facebook Dec '16 smay1957 1
Does anyone know a Michael Yowell from Pamplin,... (Aug '09) Oct '16 Traveler 5
Kaine Already Getting Upset, insulting and Inte... Oct '16 Kaine Temperment 1
Employees NO TO Kaine Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
News VIEWERS' GUIDE: Low-key VP candidates take deba... Oct '16 Robert Leo Vaughan 1
Farmville Music Thread (May '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 17
lady for threesome with me and my girlfriend (Aug '16) Aug '16 jp hangman 1
See all Farmville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Farmville Forum Now

Farmville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Farmville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Farmville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,696 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC